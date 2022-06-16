RDST Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 243,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 10.0% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

