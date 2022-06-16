RDST Capital LLC Invests $5.59 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Mastercard comprises about 3.8% of RDST Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $15.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.64. 53,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

