Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.
NYSE:RC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 2,472,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
