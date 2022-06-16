Rebecca Byam Purchases 7,596 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,799.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,596 shares in the company, valued at $200,919.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCWB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,953. HCW Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

