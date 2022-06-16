Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 10.96 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.10.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

