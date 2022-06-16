Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 7,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

