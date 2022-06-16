Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $26,375,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

MCK traded down $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $303.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.