Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.22. 49,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,846. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

