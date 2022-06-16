Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $2.39 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $236.07. 47,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

