Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $556,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. 249,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

