Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $854,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06.
