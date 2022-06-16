Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,413. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

