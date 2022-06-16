Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 3,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,618. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

