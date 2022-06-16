Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,505,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a one year low of $290.41 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.