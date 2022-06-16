Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 17,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.