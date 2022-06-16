Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.31. 94,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

