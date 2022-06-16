Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. 90,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

