Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $3,819,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 594,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $257.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

