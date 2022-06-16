Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 58,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

