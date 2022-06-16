Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $6.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $99.78. 256,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.