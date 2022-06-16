Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $19.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $580.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

