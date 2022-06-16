Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 176,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,707. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

