Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 98,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

