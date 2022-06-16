Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 641 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,124. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

