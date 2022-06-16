Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,432. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

