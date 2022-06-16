Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 149,161 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 149,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

