Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 149,161 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 149,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
