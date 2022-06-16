REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0749

REPO (REPO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $33,109.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,042.53 or 0.47686207 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00411196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00083146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012213 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.