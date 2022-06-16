Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 16th (ACAD, AEO, AJG, AMG, APLE, APTV, AR, AZO, BA, DG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 16th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $182.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $2,420.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,125.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $209.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $219.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $147.00 price target on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 2,200 ($26.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,060 ($25.00).

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

