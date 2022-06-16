Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 13,060 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $86,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,489. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
