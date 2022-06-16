Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 456 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.07. 1,573,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

