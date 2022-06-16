Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,961. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

