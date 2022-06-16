Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.39. 27,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.41 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.