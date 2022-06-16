Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.72% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,643. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

