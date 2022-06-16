Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.62 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 204,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.