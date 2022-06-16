Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,089,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.96 on Thursday, hitting $217.19. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $218.94 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

