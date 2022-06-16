Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 165,554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $199,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,767. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

