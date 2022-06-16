Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

