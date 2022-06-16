Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,393 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 22.78% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 45,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,363. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

