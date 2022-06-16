Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

