Reviewing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

This table compares AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $315.93 million 3.05 $65.76 million $3.29 15.15 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.39 $2.34 billion $2.11 7.18

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 20.70% 12.83% 3.87% MS&AD Insurance Group 5.13% 8.40% 1.14%

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AMERISAFE pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. AMERISAFE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.