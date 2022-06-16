Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 253,774 shares of company stock worth $5,558,375. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 178,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

