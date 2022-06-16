Rinkey Investments Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.