Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,364 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

