Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,270,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,979. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.