Rise Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,585,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

