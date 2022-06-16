Rise Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of IDU traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.72. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

