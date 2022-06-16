Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

VO stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.97. 39,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

