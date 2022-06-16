Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.13. 253,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,931. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

