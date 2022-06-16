Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.50. 34,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,315. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.