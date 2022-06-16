Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000.

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,148. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

